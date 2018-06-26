SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

UPDATE: 14-year-old girl missing from Macks Creek area found

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 11:46 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 06:07 PM CDT

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: Deaton has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Camden County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing 14-year-old Rachel Deaton.

Deaton is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 126 pounds and has blond hair and green eyes.

Deaton was last seen wearing a pink baseball cap, a gray hoodie and shorts. She was carrying a backpack and is missing from the Macks Creek area.

If you know anything that can help find Deaton, call the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243 or your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday, June 26 Evening Web Weather

    Tuesday, June 26 Evening Web Weather

Top Videos