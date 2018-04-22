CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - A 19-year-old sustained serious injuries after crashing a four-wheeler at the Lake of the Ozarks near Sunrise Beach Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The report said Brandon Schwermer, of Independence, was driving an all-terrain vehicle on Appalachian Lane around 11:15 p.m. when he missed a curve and drove off the left side of the road.

Schwermer ended up crashing into a culvert, the report said.

The report said Schwermer was airlifted to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Schwermer was arrested almost an hour after he crashed on charges of failing to maintain on the right side of the road and driving while intoxicated, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report.