Andrea Hayes named MU Title IX leader

MU names permanent Title IX leader

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Andrea "Andy" Hayes has been named the new Assistant Vice Chancellor for Civil Rights, Title IX and ADA at the University of Missouri.

Hayes has served in the interim role since September. She was one of three finalists for the permanent Title IX position.

Hayes doesn't come from a traditional higher education background. She served as the assistant prosecuting attorney in Boone County from 2007 to 2015. As prosecutor, Hayes handled the case against Derrick Washington, a former Mizzou football player who was convicted of sexual assault.

Kevin McDonald, MU Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, announced the nationwide search back in October.

Ellen Eardley previously served as assistant vice chancellor for civil rights & Title IX. Her resignation was effective Sept. 2.