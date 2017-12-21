Armed suspect in custody after ramming deputy's vehicle in Callaway County

Armed suspect in custody after...

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 12/21: Wodke has been charged with burglary, stealing, property damage, property damage and stealing a firearm.

UPDATE 5:33 P.M.: Jack Wodke, who deputies said was involved in multiple burglaries and a pursuit, has been charged with 13 counts, including burglary, two counts of felony stealing, two counts of felony resisting arrest by fleeing, felony leaving the scene of an accident, second degree assault, driving while intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony possession of burglary tools and stealing.

According to court documents, deputies found several stolen items in the stolen truck Wodke drove during the pursuits.

Deputies said some of the guns found in the truck were from a burglary investigation deputies responded to Monday morning at Cranes Country Store.

Deputies also found items commonly used to commit burglaries, as well as methamphetamine.

Deputies said they noticed an automated teller machine in the bed of the truck, but did not have any reports of a stolen ATM in Callaway County. Deputies contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, who confirmed they were investigating a burglary at a gas station, in which an ATM was taken.

Documents said Wodke admitted to authorities he stole the items and that he smoked methamphetamine in between the two morning pursuits.

UPDATE 3:51 P.M.: Jack Wodke, 23, of Wright City, has been identified as the suspect arrested in connection to this incident.

UPDATE 9:30 A.M.: The Callaway County Sheriff's Officer confirmed two of the department's vehicles were damaged during the pursuit of a wanted suspect in Callaway and Montgomery Counties.

"Two of our vehicles were damaged, one of them was rammed by the suspect," said Dep. Darryl Maylee. "Both deputies were uninjured."

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle that was allegedly rammed into bu Jack Wodke.

Deputies said the suspect is also suspected of committing burglaries at commercial business in both Callaway and Montgomery Counties.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said one of its troopers was injured when his patrol vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree while responding to the pursuit.

The patrol said it took more than an hour to perform an extrication and allow the trooper to get out of the vehicle.

The trooper was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with non-life-threatening injuries.

ABC 17 News is following up with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Callaway County Sheriff's Office to confirm the identity of the suspect.

ORIGINAL: Callaway County deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers took a wanted man into custody Wednesday morning.

The arrest happened on County Road 1022 near the Montgomery County line northeast of Williamsburg.

"The suspect, who was armed, is in custody," said Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism. "A CCSO

deputy vehicle was rammed by the suspect. The investigation does involve a suspect wanted in Montgomery and Callaway counties."

ABC 17 News contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to find out more about the incident and has a crew headed to the area.