Arraignment set for accused cop killer

Credit: The Clinton Daily Democrat

Credit: The Clinton Daily Democrat

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. - The man accused of killing a Clinton police officer waived his preliminary hearing Friday.

Ian McCarthy is accused of shooting and killing officer Gary Michael earlier this year during a traffic stop.

According to The Clinton Daily Democrat, Michael's family and friends were present at Friday's court appearance. When asked how his family was holding up, Chris Michael said, “We have good days and bad days, but we always have each other.”

McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon.

His arraignment is now set for Jan. 22.