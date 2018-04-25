Auction of mans property held Tuesday after man accused of stealing -109000

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey conducted an auction of real estate owned by Farrel, Valerie and Hilda Pride Tuesday afternoon.

Farrel was the only one indicted by a Boone County grand jury; however, Valerie and Hilda were not charged. A civil judgment was entered against all three.

In 2015, a civil judgment was entered against the Prides for conspiring to steal $109,000 from Farrel Pride's uncle.

Buck Graybill is Farrel's uncle and also the brother of Hilda.

At today’s auction, Sheriff Carey auctioned off real estate previously owned by the Prides.

Graybill, who lives in Colorado, was not at the auction, but had his brother present in his place.

In addition, the son of Farrel and Valerie was present, but did not say much.

Graybill’s attorney, Rod Stevens, was there to monitor the auction as well.

"It's not over yet. We continue to search for more assets owned by the Pride Family in order to have the Sheriff sale these properties, so that Buck can regain the money he's lost," Stevens said.

Graybill now owns the property of the fugitive, but according to his attorney, no decisions have been made on what he's going to do with it.

If a third party had purchased the property, Graybill would have received the proceeds instead.

According to Stevens, the unpaid judgment amount of more than $250,000, Graybill has received $2,000 worth of property for a church that can be sold at any price he is willing to set and 30 acres of pasture land with a very large barn attached to it, was given to Graybill in exchange for a $5,000 judgment credit that he can also sell as he chooses to.

ORIGINAL: A fugitive's property will be auctioned off to reimburse those who prosecutors say have fallen victim to a civil conspiracy.

The auction will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the steps of the Boone County Courthouse in order to recover what one man has stolen.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Farrel Gene Pride, 44, who is originally from Sturgeon, is still on the run after stealing $109,000 from his uncle and aunt in April 2013.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said a warrant was placed for Pride's arrest in January 2014 but they have yet to capture him. They believe he is no longer in Missouri.

Pride is accused of manipulating elderly relatives, including one who was terminally ill, out of $109,000.

Anyone with information on Pride's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.