Battle High School student arrested, accused of stealing wallet

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested Sincere Hall-Osbourne on Friday after school resource officers at Battle High School got reports of a stolen or missing wallet.

School staff told officers that the wallet was picked up by a student, which could be seen on surveillance footage.

The suspect was identified as Osbourne and officers found the wallet in his locker.

Police said when the wallet was opened, it was determined that cash was missing.

Osbourne faces possible charges of stealing.