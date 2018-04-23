SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Battle High School student arrested, accused of stealing wallet

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 10:34 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2018 10:34 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested Sincere Hall-Osbourne on Friday after school resource officers at Battle High School got reports of a stolen or missing wallet. 

School staff told officers that the wallet was picked up by a student, which could be seen on surveillance footage. 

The suspect was identified as Osbourne and officers found the wallet in his locker. 

Police said when the wallet was opened, it was determined that cash was missing. 

Osbourne faces possible charges of stealing.

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday, April 23 Morning Weather Video

    Monday, April 23 Morning Weather Video

Top Videos