BBB announces more than 2,500 travel related scams in 2017

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Better Business Bureau is warning travelers of potential dangers this holiday season.

In 2017, more than 2,500 travel-related scams were reported to the BBB. The Bureau is advising holiday travelers to be cautious of their surroundings and to protect their personal information.

The BBB advises travelers to notify their credit-card companies before going anywhere. This will avoid the chances for purchases to be declined.

The Bureau is also asking travelers to be on the look out for credit card skimmers. They are typically placed on card readers at gas pumps. The BBB says for travelers to make sure the gas pump panel is closed and does not show signs of tampering.

If anything looks out of the ordinary, report it immediately, the BBB says.

The Bureau asks travelers to monitor credit card statements carefully to make sure no purchases were made without their knowledge.



Finally, the BBB wants to make sure that travelers have their privacy settings on social media sites. Privacy is very important especially when sharing photos from a vacation.

Travelers can visit the BBB Scam Tracker by clicking here to search for scams in the areas of their destinations.







