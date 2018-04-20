SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Boone County chase with deputies ends in arrest



Posted: Apr 20, 2018 02:20 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2018 01:58 PM CDT

Boone County chase ends in arrest near Prathersville and Farrar

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 2 pm: Boone County deputies said the man they arrested was Jack Lee Smith. 

Officers said when they made contact with Smith, he had meth.

Smith faces possible charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting and interfering with arrest and DUR/DUS. Since being arrested, Smith has bonded out of jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Boone County deputies arrested one person early Friday morning after a driver reportedly led them on a chase.

A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle for expired license tags on Highway 63 near Highway WW. But the driver would not stop and led them on a chase, according to deputies.

The chase ended near Prathersville and Farrar Roads around 1 a.m. after deputies used spike strips.

Deputies told ABC 17 they found drugs inside the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Deputies did not release the driver's name. 

