Boone County deputies arrest man who attempted to have sex with 14-year-old girl

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Boone County deputies arrested Harrison Stretz, 24, on Monday after he responded to a post made by an undercover decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies said during conversations with Stretz, he asked the decoy if they could meet up to engage in sex.

Arrangements were made and on Monday the suspect showed up at the predetermined location and was taken into custody.

Stretz faces possible charges of attempted enticement of a child and sexual misconduct with a minor.