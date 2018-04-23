SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Boone County deputies arrest woman accused of leading officers on two chases

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 03:15 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2018 03:29 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Boone County deputies arrested Tracey Martin on Saturday after officers recognized a truck that had led officers on a chase just days before. 

According to the probable cause statement, the truck was driving erratically and kept changing lanes. 

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle. The truck stopped and a man got out before the vehicle took off again. 

A chase began and Martin was accused of driving 55 mph in a 25 mph zone. At some point during the pursuit, the truck drove off the road, struck an electric meter and crashed into a ditch. 

Martin was charged with property damage and two counts of resisting arrest.

