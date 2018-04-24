Boone County holds Prescription Drug Take Back event

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is holding a Prescription Drug Take Back event in Boone County on April 27 and April 28.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is partnering up with the Youth Community Coalition and law enforcement agencies in Boone County including Ashland, Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, the University of Missouri and VA Hospital Police Departments, according to the official release.

See below for event site locations and hours:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018:

Harry S. Truman VA Hospital

800 Hospital Drive, Columbia, Mo.

University of Mo. Student Center

2500 MU Student Center, Columbia, Mo.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018:

Ashland Police Department

109 E. Broadway, Ashland, Mo.

Centralia Police Dept. Lobby

114 S. Rollins, Centralia, Mo.

Hallsville Police Dept.

202 Highway 124 East, Hallsville, Mo.

Hickman High School

1104 N. Providence Rd., Columbia, Mo. (north entrance)

Rock Bridge High School

4303 S. Providence Rd., Columbia, Mo. (north entrance)

The press release goes on to say that citizens may go to any one of the above locations during the times listed and drop off their unwanted medications. People should not bring needles. All medications will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal, says the release.