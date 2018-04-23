Boonville police look for woman accused of child abduction

BOONVILLE, Mo. - A woman is being charged with child abduction after she was was accused of kidnapping her child in 2013.

According to the probable cause statement, Jerran Wilson took custody of her child in December of 2013 and never returned him to his father.

Months before, the father was granted full legal custody over the child and Wilson was granted visitation rights.

Since the abduction, Wilson has had full physical control over the child and has only allowed the father to have telephone contact with the boy.

Court documents show that Wilson's current address is unknown but she was last known to live in Las Vegas.