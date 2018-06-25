California firefighters work to put out fire at local service organization in Moniteau County
CALIFORNIA, Mo. - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at the local service organization Fraternal Order of Eagles Monday morning.
ABC 17 News crews at the scene saw smoke coming from the two-story building located in the 300 block of north High Street.
Crews said the building looks severely damaged from the fire.
