California firefighters work to put out fire at local service organization in Moniteau County

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 07:48 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 08:00 AM CDT

CALIFORNIA, Mo. - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at the local service organization Fraternal Order of Eagles Monday morning.

ABC 17 News crews at the scene saw smoke coming from the two-story building located in the 300 block of north High Street.

Crews said the building looks severely damaged from the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC 17 News will update this story once more information is available.

