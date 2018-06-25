California firefighters work to put out fire at local service organization in Moniteau County

Photo courtesy of ABC 17 News viewer.

CALIFORNIA, Mo. - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at the local service organization Fraternal Order of Eagles Monday morning.

ABC 17 News crews at the scene saw smoke coming from the two-story building located in the 300 block of north High Street.

Crews said the building looks severely damaged from the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC 17 News will update this story once more information is available.