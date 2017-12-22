Callaway County deputies arrest man accused of choking woman, forcing entry into residence

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Callaway County deputies arrested Michael Haning on Thursday after responding to a domestic assault in the 1800 block of Mandy Court.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim told police that Haning assaulted her by putting her in a choke hold causing her to feel dizzy and not breath.

The victim told deputies that Haning forced entry into her house and showed officers the damage he did to the door. The victim also showed deputies the damage Haning did to her residence that was valued to be over $200.

Witnesses also told deputies that Haning shoved the doorknob into the victim's stomach and said, "Yeah, take that, that is better than a hole in the wall."

Haning admitted to officers that he kicked in the door and said "I might have said that" when asked about the doorknob incident.

Haning was charged with domestic assault, burglary and property damage.