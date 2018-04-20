Callaway County deputies arrest woman after chase, crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Callaway County deputies arrested Coreen Cramer Von Claubruch on Thursday evening after officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Deputies said when they attempted to make contact with Claubruch, she sped off and a vehicle pursuit began.

During the chase, Claubruch lost control of her car and crashed.

Claubruch was taken into custody and transported to the Callaway County Jail. She faces possible charges of resisting arrest, driving with a revoked license and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.