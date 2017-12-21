Central neighborhood holds "Community Unity" meeting in Columbia

Columbia Community Meeting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - People in central Columbia got a chance to speak with city leaders and police Wednesday night.

A community meeting was held at Ridgeway Elementary on Sexton Road, where residents discussed goals they want to achieve in the area.

ABC 17 News spoke with Columbia City Council member Clyde Ruffin at the meeting.

"Of utmost concern is the issue of public safety," Ruffin said. "So there was great concern about having sufficient lighting targeting the area, as well as controlling the flow of traffic and speeding through the neighborhood."

Some of the topics included a recap of previous meetings, updates on progress and planning for future meetings.

The meetings are a result of the city's 2016-2019 strategic plan, and the purpose of them is to make Columbia a great place to live.

The strategic plan focuses on the priority areas of social equity, the economy, public safety, infrastructure and operational excellence.