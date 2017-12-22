Cole County deputies arrest five after finding more than 120 grams of methamphetamine

KMIZ

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Cole County deputies arrested five suspects on Thursday morning after officers served a narcotics search warrant to the 1400 block of Westview Drive.

Deputies said during the investigation they found 129 grams of methamphetamine, some marijuana and prescription pills.

Officers arrested James Morris who faces possible charges of trafficking methamphetamine. His bond was set at $50,000.

Officers arrested Kathryn Wilson who faces possible charges of trafficking methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Deputies arrested Tyler Strope who faces possible charges of trafficking in drugs and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

Officers arrested James Earl Whitney for two outstanding warrants.

Deputies also arrested a 15-year-old who faces possible charges for delivery of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Prenger Center.

Deputies said through their investigation they were able to get information about drugs in Osage County. The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force got two search warrants that were served Thursday night.

Officers said they found more methamphetamine and made more arrests.

Deputies said the investigation is still on-going.