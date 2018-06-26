Cole County EMS Chief sends letter of resignation

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - In a letter addressed to CCEMS Employees, Jerry Johnston has announced his resignation with Cole County EMS as the EMS Chief.

Johnston's last day will be July 6, according to the letter. Johnston took over the position in January of 2017.

His resignation comes after reports of staffing issues and a spike in paid overtime use by employee.

You can read the entire resignation letter below: