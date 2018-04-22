Columbia City Council to discuss $38.9 million Water and Light bond proposal

Columbia City Council to discuss $38...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Water and Light will present a plan for a $38.9 million bond for the August ballot to Columbia City Council on Monday night.

The presentation Water and Light created laid out out where the money would go if it moves to the ballot and is approved by voters.

It showed that $5.2 million would go towards replacing the existing infrastructure, $27 million towards modernizing the system and $6.2 million towards making the system more reliable.

Columbia Water and Light hired the consulting firm Black & Veatch to analyze the city's water plant and options to expand it. The analysis estimated that Columbia's water usage will outgrow what the plant can handle by 2023.

The city council will discuss the Water and Light presentation during a work session at 6 p.m at City Hall.