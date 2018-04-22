SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Columbia City Council to discuss $38.9 million Water and Light bond proposal

Bond would be on August ballot

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2018 07:11 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2018 09:50 AM CDT

Columbia City Council to discuss $38...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Water and Light will present a plan for a $38.9 million bond for the August ballot to Columbia City Council on Monday night.

The presentation Water and Light created laid out out where the money would go if it moves to the ballot and is approved by voters.

It showed that $5.2 million would go towards replacing the existing infrastructure, $27 million towards modernizing the system and $6.2 million towards making the system more reliable.

Columbia Water and Light hired the consulting firm Black & Veatch to analyze the city's water plant and options to expand it. The analysis estimated that Columbia's water usage will outgrow what the plant can handle by 2023.

The city council will discuss the Water and Light presentation during a work session at 6 p.m at City Hall.

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday, April 23 Morning Weather Video

    Monday, April 23 Morning Weather Video

Top Videos