Columbia police arrest intoxicated man accused of leaving the scene of accident

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested Jared Bush early Saturday morning after officers heard a noise that sounded like a vehicle crash near the area of Walnut and Short Street.

Minutes later, officers were flagged down and were told the suspect's car had just left the scene.

Police found Bush and detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from inside the car and saw fresh damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

Officers searched Bush's car and found a gun, "Vape" inserts containing THC and charging units for "Vape" pens.

Bush faces possible charges of unlawful use of a weapon, distribution of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.