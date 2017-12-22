Columbia police arrest man accused of beating woman, destroying her property

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested Ernest Dorema on Thursday afternoon after officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Native Dancer.

Police said the victim and Dorema got into an argument. Dorema punched the victim in the face several times and her torso, officers said.

Dorema was also accused of throwing the victim's phone and shattering it, chocking her, and kicking the door of her vehicle.

Police said at one point in the fight, the victim was able to get in her car but Dorema blocked her from leaving the residence. However, the victim was able to get her vehicle around Dorema and drive away to call for help.

Dorema faces possible charges of domestic assault, felonious restraint, kidnapping and property damage.