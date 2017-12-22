Columbia police arrest man accused of breaking window, injuring man at Red Roof Inn

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested Chad Post on Thursday night after officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn for an intoxicated subject who broke a window.

Officers said they found Post standing in broken glass covered in blood. Police also found another person inside the room where the window was broken who had injuries to his face and the area around his eye.

A witness told police they saw Post break out the window with his hand and and assault the victim in the room.

Post faces possible charges of burglary, property damage and resisting or interfering with an arrest.