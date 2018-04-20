Columbia police arrest third suspect in Shamrock Drive shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested Kevin Buckner, 18, in relation to the shooting on Shamrock Drive and Irma Drive.

ABC 17 previously reported that on March 26, a man and a juvenile were driving in the area of Shamrock Drive and Irma Drive when another car approached them and started shooting at the victim's vehicle.

Police said officers found multiple shell casings in the area and there was damage done to the vehicle.

Buckner was found on Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Bodie Drive.

Police said when they transported him to the jail, they found a bag with marijuana inside and a green, leafy substance in his mouth.

Buckner was arrested for a felony warrant related to the shooting with a bond of $150,000. He was also arrested for an additional felony warrant with a cash only bond of $10,000. He faces possible charges of tampering with physical evidence.

Officers previously arrested Damon Thompson, 17, and Malik Townsend, 19, for the shooting.