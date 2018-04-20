Columbia police arrest two after officers locate stolen vehicle, drugs, counterfeit money

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested Joshua Welch and Carmen Whitehead on Thursday night after officers were dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Grindstone Parkway for reports of drug use.

Police said they were given a vehicle description and noticed the car had been stolen out of Jefferson City.

Officers made contact with the suspects' car and a K-9 unit alerted to possible drugs in the vehicle.

Police searched the car and found 6.34 grams of cocaine, Xanax and 1.98 grams of marijuana.

Welch was also accused of being in possession of multiple counterfeit bills.

Welch faces possible charges of tampering, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, forgery and possession of a controlled substance.

Whitehead faces possible charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering.