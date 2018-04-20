SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia police ask for public's help in identifying man accused of damaging sign

Posted: Apr 20, 2018 03:15 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2018 03:15 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of causing damage to a sign. 

Police said the incident happened in the 300 block of S. College Avenue at Campus Lutheran Church. The sign was likely damaged during the night of April 13. 

Officers said the damage will cost approximately $400 to fix. 

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the person's identity, to contact Officer Jackson at (573) 874-7652. 

