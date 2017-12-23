UPDATE: Columbia police make arrest in early morning shots fired investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: Police confirm an arrest was made at Providence and Rollins.

The driver was identified as Demarcus Antonio Maxwell. When officers conducted the traffic stop they found a firearm and one empty casing inside the weapon.

Maxwell admitted that he was involved in the shots fired in the Walmart parking lot. Police say they haven't had any reports of people injured.

Maxwell was arrested for unlawful to possess a concealed weapon, unlawful use of a weapons felony, and operating a vehicle while revoked.

ORIGINAL: Columbia Police have confirmed to ABC 17 News they are investigating a possible shots fired call at the Walmart parking lot on Grindstone Parkway, in South Columbia.

Emergency responders were called to the Walmart area around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police said when they arrived they couldn't find any evidence of a shooting, but are still investigating.

ABC 17 News was told on the scene that the Departments K-9 unit was assisting.

Just minutes after the shots fired call, ABC 17 News saw two people taken out of their car near Providence and Rollins. ABC 17 News saw police with guns drawn, telling the two people to get out of their car. At least one person was taken into custody during that traffic stop.

A Columbia Police Sergeant said he couldn't confirm whether the traffic stop was related to the shots fired call.

ABC 17 News will update this story when we learn more.