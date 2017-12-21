Columbia police will host active shooter training courses in January

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police will host two active shooter/violent intruder response classes in January.

Police said the free sessions will be open to local leaders of churches, schools, hospitals, businesses, and other organizations.

Officers said each session will teach those who attend how to plan for and react to an armed intruder.

Police said their department has received several requests for the training.

Officers said up to 65 people are welcome to each session but those who wish to attend must pre-register by clicking here or by calling (573) 817-5016.

The sessions will take place at the CPD Regional Training Center located at 5001 Meyer Industrial Drive on Jan.13. The first session will be from 8:30 until 11:00 a.m. and the second session will be from 1:00 until 3:30 p.m.