Columbia Public Works announces their Capital Improvement Projects

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A spokesperson for Columbia Public Works announced on Monday their plans to improve the city.

The plans consist of improvements to intersections, speed reduction on neighborhood streets, filling in sidewalk gaps, building a new trail section and adding a signalized crosswalk.

"We approach improvement projects through a Vision Zero lens. It’s really a ‘Complete Streets’ approach as we continue to seek engineering solutions to provide access and safety for all forms of transportation--vehicles, pedestrians, cycles, wheelchairs, etc.--in our neighborhoods," Public Works Director David Nichols said.

The project funding will come from the 2015 Capital Improvement Sales Tax, the Get About Columbia grant and money from the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

Crews plan on filling in the sidewalk gaps on Chapel Hill Road, Sinclair and Oakland Gravel Road. Crews also plan on improving the Clark Lane and Hinkson Creek Connector, the Bike Boulevard on the MKT Trail and the Shepard to Rollins Trail.

