Confirmed case of scabies at Warsaw elementary school

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 09:31 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 09:31 AM CDT

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. - The superintendent for the Warsaw R-IX School District confirmed on Wednesday that officials had received a report of scabies from Warsaw South Elementary. 

Superintendent Shawn Poyser said there has only been one confirmed case. 

Parents at the elementary school gave ABC 17 letters that were sent home with their children. The letter asks parents to look for rashes on their children and to contact the school if they find anything. 

Children who have scabies are required to stay home until treatment has been completed. 

ABC 17 will continue to monitor the incident.

