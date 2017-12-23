News

Cory Crosby talks Gift 4 Gun exchange success

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 08:09 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 08:09 PM CST

Cory Crosby talks Gift 4 Gun event...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Gun crimes are nearly a daily occurrence in Mid-Missouri, as of late. 

Some cities use no-questions-asked gun buy-back events to reduce the problem.

The co-organizer of one such recent event in Columbia, is someone you may not expect to put on a gun exchange program.

As our guest for "This Week," Cory Crosby starts the conversation by explaining why getting guns off the street is important to him, and how surprised he is by its success.

Copyright 2017 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday December 22 Evening Weather Video

    Friday December 22 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos