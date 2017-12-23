Cory Crosby talks Gift 4 Gun exchange success

Cory Crosby talks Gift 4 Gun event...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Gun crimes are nearly a daily occurrence in Mid-Missouri, as of late.

Some cities use no-questions-asked gun buy-back events to reduce the problem.

The co-organizer of one such recent event in Columbia, is someone you may not expect to put on a gun exchange program.

As our guest for "This Week," Cory Crosby starts the conversation by explaining why getting guns off the street is important to him, and how surprised he is by its success.