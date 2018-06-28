CPD, Boone County deputies search Cosmo Park

Officers search for two subjects in Cosmo Park

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 4:30 AM: Columbia Police Department tell us two men fled on from law enforcement at Cosmo Park. One has a warrant out for his arrest.

Officers are investigating a suspicious vehicle possibly relating to the two subjects.

It's confirmed a K-9 unit did search the park.

ORIGINAL: A significant law enforcement presence was seen searching an area of Columbia's Cosmo Park just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple Columbia police officers and Boone County deputies told ABC 17 News a perimeter was being established to accommodate K-9 units.

Initial reports indicate that a chase took place in the park and that as many as three suspects were being sought by officers.

ABC 17 News has a crews on scene and will continue to gather new information on this developing story throughout the morning.