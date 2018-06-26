SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

CPD officers respond to south Columbia Walmart

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 01:49 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 01:52 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police officers were called to the Walmart on Grindstone Parkway just after midnight Tuesday morning.

ABC 17 News crews heard initial reports that a subject was running through the department store and attempting to evade police.

Multiple officers were on scene for a matter of hours but it's unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

CPD officers and Walmart store employees had no immediate comment on the police presence.

This article will be updated as new information is confirmed.

