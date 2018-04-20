SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

CPS recommends new principal for Benton STEM Elementary

By:

Posted: Apr 20, 2018 12:27 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2018 12:27 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools announced on Friday that Sarah Sicht will be recommended to the Board of Education next month to become the principal at Benton STEM Elementary School for the 2018-2019 school year.

Sicht will replace current Principal Laura Lewis who will retire at the end of the school year. She is currently the assistant principal at Parkade Elementary. 

Sicht has a degree in early childhood from the University of Missouri and a specialist degree in administration from William Woods University. 

“We’re  excited  to  have Ms.  Sicht  as  the  incoming  principal  at  Benton  STEM.    She  will  continue  the school’s mission and the great work being done to integrate science, technology,engineering and math into the school’s curriculum,” said Superintendent Peter Stiepleman.   

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday, April 23 Morning Weather Video

    Monday, April 23 Morning Weather Video

Top Videos