CPS recommends new principal for Benton STEM Elementary

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools announced on Friday that Sarah Sicht will be recommended to the Board of Education next month to become the principal at Benton STEM Elementary School for the 2018-2019 school year.

Sicht will replace current Principal Laura Lewis who will retire at the end of the school year. She is currently the assistant principal at Parkade Elementary.

Sicht has a degree in early childhood from the University of Missouri and a specialist degree in administration from William Woods University.

“We’re excited to have Ms. Sicht as the incoming principal at Benton STEM. She will continue the school’s mission and the great work being done to integrate science, technology,engineering and math into the school’s curriculum,” said Superintendent Peter Stiepleman.