Crash in central Columbia causes traffic congestion

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police responded to the intersection of Providence and Business Loop on Friday afternoon for a multi-vehicle collision.

ABC 17 crews were on scene and spoke with the drivers involved. Both drivers claimed they did not have any serious physical injuries.

According to public dispatch records, the crash caused a fuel spill.

While ABC 17 was on scene they noticed the crash was causing some traffic congestion in the area.

Crews are reaching out to police to learn more about the crash.