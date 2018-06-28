CRIME ALERT Credit card skimmer found at gas pump in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Authorities with the Boone County Sheriff's Department revealed a South Columbia gas station has fallen victim to a skimming device on one of its gas pumps.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the management of the gas station was notified by customers that their credit card companies had notified them of suspicious purchases made with their information.

O'Sullivan stated once the gas station's management noticed a pattern, it called in a technician, who found the skimming device.

On Friday the Boonville Police Department also found a skimmer device inside a gas pump.

Officials with the Sheriff's Department stated they are not certain if the Boonville and Columbia incidents are related but warn motorists to be alert when fueling their vehicles and to report unauthorized transactions to their credit card companies and police immediately.

"The skimmers are used to collect information on a customer's credit or debit card, which can then be used to make purchases online or at other commercial establishments," O'Sullivan said.

When a credit card is entered into a gas pump, the skimmer takes down the user's credit card number, expiration date and other information to make fraudulent purchases.

"Thieves are becoming more and more technologically savvy and using these devices for illegal purposes," O'Sullivan said.

Because skimmer devices come in all shapes and sizes, authorities said it's in people's best interest to pay inside but if you choose to pay with a credit card, credit card companies are more inclined to reimburse charges than a debit card would.

Sheriff's Department officials said they could not recall the last time they had a report regarding skimmers.

The investigation is ongoing to catch the scammer from Tuesday's morning's report and the incident in Boonville.

Authorities with the Sheriff's Department did not release the name of the gas station.