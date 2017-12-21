Crime

JCPD arrests three teenagers in connection with armed robbery

Airsoft pistol found in suspect vehicle

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 12:11 PM CST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 12:11 PM CST

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested three teenagers Wednesday night after responding to an armed robbery in the area of West Edgewood Drive and Creek Trail Drive.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, said he was approached by three men in a black car who offered to sell him pills. The victim said he refused and one of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The men left the area in their vehicle with an unknown amount of cash. The victim was not harmed.

Detectives later spotted the suspect vehicle in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street. Officers pulled the vehicle over and took all three men into custody without incident.  According to police, officers found a black airsoft pistol believed to be used in the robbery.

Officers arrested John Russell, 19, Travion Williams, 17, and Austin Roark, 18. All of the men are being held in the Cole County jail and could face robbery charges.

Copyright 2017 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday December 22 Evening Weather Video

    Friday December 22 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos