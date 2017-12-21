JCPD arrests three teenagers in connection with armed robbery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested three teenagers Wednesday night after responding to an armed robbery in the area of West Edgewood Drive and Creek Trail Drive.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, said he was approached by three men in a black car who offered to sell him pills. The victim said he refused and one of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The men left the area in their vehicle with an unknown amount of cash. The victim was not harmed.

Detectives later spotted the suspect vehicle in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street. Officers pulled the vehicle over and took all three men into custody without incident. According to police, officers found a black airsoft pistol believed to be used in the robbery.

Officers arrested John Russell, 19, Travion Williams, 17, and Austin Roark, 18. All of the men are being held in the Cole County jail and could face robbery charges.