Jefferson City police find man in Walsh Street alleyway with gunshot wound

Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Police are currently investigating a weapons offense that happened at 1:54 p.m. in the 700 block of Walsh Street.

Jefferson City Communications received several reports about a person being shot and was lying in an alleyway.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found a man in the alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Witnesses on scene described hearing a disturbance moments before hearing shots being fired, according to the release.

No other victims were located and this investigation is ongoing.