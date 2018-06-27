Jefferson City police find man in Walsh Street alleyway with gunshot wound
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Police are currently investigating a weapons offense that happened at 1:54 p.m. in the 700 block of Walsh Street.
Jefferson City Communications received several reports about a person being shot and was lying in an alleyway.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and found a man in the alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
Witnesses on scene described hearing a disturbance moments before hearing shots being fired, according to the release.
No other victims were located and this investigation is ongoing.