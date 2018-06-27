SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Jefferson City police find man in Walsh Street alleyway with gunshot wound

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 03:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 06:49 PM CDT

Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Police are currently investigating a weapons offense that happened at 1:54 p.m. in the 700 block of Walsh Street.

Jefferson City Communications received several reports about a person being shot and was lying in an alleyway.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found a man in the alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released. 

Witnesses on scene described hearing a disturbance moments before hearing shots being fired, according to the release.

No other victims were located and this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Wednesday, June 27 Evening Weather

    Wednesday, June 27 Evening Weather

Top Videos