Crime

Man in custody after Boone County chase

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2018 06:07 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2018 10:46 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A deputy with the Boone County Sheriff's Department said one person was arrested after a chase in Boone County Sunday afternoon.

Deputies tried to pull over Charles Tinker, 29, on I-70 Drive Northeast for an active warrant. He refused to stop and a chase began.

The chase ended at a home on County Road 274 near the Boone-Callaway county line. Tinker reportedly drove through the lawn before his car was disabled by deputies.

Tinker was arrested and taken to the hospital for unknown, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the deputy on scene.

