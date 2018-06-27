FULTON, Mo. - UPDATE: Fulton police arrested two people in connection with the burglary at Fulton High School.

According to a press release, the man in the black shirt was identified as Zachary Dain Rice. He was taken into custody Tuesday and is currently in the Callaway County jail with no bond.

The man in the zip-up jacket was identified as Wendell Mark Belisle. Police said Belisle turned himself in and is currently being held on a $6,000 cash or surety bond.

Rice faces charges including burglary, property damage, trespassing and forgery. Belisle faces charges including burglary, property damage and trespassing.

ORIGINAL: The Fulton Police Department was told of a report of a burglary at the Fulton High School on Monday. The burglary happened on Friday at 9:42 p.m.

Two white men broke a window and went into the school.

One man is heavy set and was wearing shorts and a long-sleeved zip-up jacket with no shirt on underneath.

The other white male is thin and was wearing a black shirt with white writing and blue jeans.

If you can help identify these suspects, call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474

Below are more pictures of the suspects: