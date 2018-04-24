COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Water and Light crews will be installing a new water main along Stewart Road Tuesday morning, causing three blocks of Stewart Road to be closed, according to a press release.

The release said work will start at 5 a.m. Tuesday and the road should be back open after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

During the closure, a new six-inch water main will be installed for sections of Westmount Avenue, Thilly Avenue and W. Lathrop Road. As a result, Stewart Road will be closed from Garth to Edgewood avenues.

Crews said the project will upgrade existing infrastructure, increase fire protection and provide more reliable water service for the area.