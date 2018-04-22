Electrical system sparks flames, causes power outages in buliding

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Fire officials are investigating a fire in an apartment building in the 2200 block of Shepard Boulevard in Columbia.

Columbia fire crews responded shortly after 9:30 p.m., according to a tweet.

The fire was under control in seven minutes. There was minor exterior damage to the building, and approximately six units lost power. No injuries were reported.

Some smoke got into at least one of the apartments, according to a Division Chief with the Columbia Fire Department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.