Emergency crews respond to house fire in east Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 12/22: Firefighters said the small extinguished fire was found under a bed in a child's bedroom.

Firefighters said one adult and three kids aged 5, 5 and 7 were inside the house at the time of the fire.

One person got minor burns to their hand while they were trying to extinguish the fire but they refused medical attention.

Firefighters said the origin of the fire was a pillow because at least one child was playing with fire.

Damage is estimated to be $500.

ORIGINAL STORY: Smoke detectors alerted a family after a mattress caught fire in east Columbia on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the home in the 5400 block of Huntley Court around 9:36 p.m.

The residents were able to put the fire out before crews arrived.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is unknown, but believe it was accidental.