Family and friends gather one year after Carl Debrodie's body found

FULTON, Mo. - Family and friends of Carl Debrodie gathered Saturday at Memorial Park in Fulton to mourn his death almost one year after his body was found encased in cement in a storage facility.

So far no arrests have been made in the investigation.

"It's hard to not realize that we'll never have him back in our home," said Mary Martin, a former guardian of DeBrodie. "We're going to talk about the good stuff."

"We just want to see an arrest," one person said at the memorial.

This month Mary and Bryan Martin filed a motion to intervene on the ongoing federal lawsuit, which argues they should be a part of the prosecution.

DeBrodie's mother, Carolyn Summers, sued the assisted-living facility housing DeBrodie when he first was reported missing, Callaway County and the state of Missouri in January after his death.

