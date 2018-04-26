Former head of the Missouri Democratic Party will not be deposed in Greitens' criminal case

Eric Greitens campaign office via CNN Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - UPDATE 11:25 am: The defense is going to look to strike all witnesses Tisaby has spoken to, including the former mistress, from testifying at the trial.

ORIGINAL STORY: A judge will not let Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys depose the former head of the Missouri Democratic Party, Roy Temple, over conversations he had with the mistress' ex-husband.

A hearing took place in St. Louis on Thursday morning for Greitens' criminal case where both sides argued over the deposition.

During the hearing, the judge also brought up an email he had gotten from Chip Robertson, the former Chief Justice, about subpoenas in the case. Robertson is asking to be heard in court if they are trying to deny their subpoenas.

The private investigator in the case, Don Tisaby, was also re-deposed. Jack Garvey, an attorney for Greitens, previously said the mistakes Tisaby made in the invasion of privacy case, involving a picture Greitens' allegedly took of his former mistress without her consent during a sexual encounter, "has permeated and corroded the second case."

A new attorney for Tisaby said he plans to plead the fifth in the new deposition.