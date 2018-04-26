Former MO Supreme Court Chief Justice, attorney hired as counsel to Special Investigative Committee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A statement from Special Investigative Committee on Oversight Chairman Jay Barnes regarding the decision to employ former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward D. “Chip” Robertson, Jr. and attorney Mark Kempton as special counsel to the committee has been released.

Read the entire statement below:

“Judge Robertson provides experience and knowledge to our committee as we continue to fairly and thoroughly investigate the facts. We welcome the expertise of Judge Robertson and Mark Kempton as the committee continues its work.”

