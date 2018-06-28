Fulton endangered person advisory

FULTON, Mo. - Fulton police have issued a missing person advisory for Joyce Burks. According to police, it's in connection to an incident on Westminster Road from June 15.

Burks lives with schizophrenia, paranoia and heart conditions and has been without her medications.

She's described as a white, 64-year-old woman and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. Burks has brown hair, brown eyes, and police are unsure of her attire when she went missing.

If you have any information on Burks' whereabouts, contact Fulton Police at 543-592-3100.