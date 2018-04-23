SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Funeral arrangements made for deputy killed in head-on crash

Apr 23, 2018

Updated: Apr 23, 2018 11:13 AM CDT

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Funeral arrangements for the deputy killed in a head-on crash have been made. 

ABC 17 reported on Friday that Deputy Casey Shoemate was killed after he attempted to pass a fire truck that did not have its emergency lights on when he crashed head-on with a car driven by Robert Levin.

The visitation is scheduled for Tuesday at Church of Osage Hills in the 5200 block of Osage Beach Parkway from 4 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Church of Osage Hills. 

 

 

