Funeral arrangements made for four brothers killed in Lake Ozark fire

LAKE OZARK, Mo. - Funeral arrangements have been made for the four brothers killed in a house fire in the Lake Ozark area on Thursday.

Visitation has been scheduled for April 27th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the funeral will immediately follow. Both events will be held at Christ The King Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of Bagnell Dam Blvd.

ABC 17 previously reported that when firefighters responded to the scene they were met with "very bad fire conditions" and were forced to switch to a defensive attack outside the home.

When search and rescue began looking for the children inside of the home, crews found all four dead along with two pets.

Authorities have still not released the cause of the fire.