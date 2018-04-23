Greitens' attorneys want to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors from charity case
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing on a request from attorneys for Gov. Eric Greitens to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors from a felony case involving the governor's use of a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign.
A felony charged was filed on Friday that accused Greitens of disclosing the donor list from The Mission Continues without permission from the charity.
During a hearing on Monday, defense attorneys did not say on what grounds they would seek to disqualify prosecutors.
Judge Rex Burlison agreed to hold a hearing on the request on Tuesday.