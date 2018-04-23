SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Greitens' attorneys want to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors from charity case

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 04:19 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2018 04:19 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing on a request from attorneys for Gov. Eric Greitens to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors from a felony case involving the governor's use of a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign. 

A felony charged was filed on Friday that accused Greitens of disclosing the donor list from The Mission Continues without permission from the charity. 

During a hearing on Monday, defense attorneys did not say on what grounds they would seek to disqualify prosecutors. 

Judge Rex Burlison agreed to hold a hearing on the request on Tuesday.

 

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday April 24 Morning Weather Video

    Tuesday April 24 Morning Weather Video

Top Videos